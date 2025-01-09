'Kohli Just Went Overboard'

'Physical contact in Melbourne and the sandpaper incident in Sydney were out of line.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looks down his trousers as he mocks Cameron Bancroft's infamous sandpaper gate incident. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Virat Kohli's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series campaign was marked by both on-field struggles and off-field controversies.

While his batting remained subdued, with a meager 190 runs across the five Tests, Kohli consistently found himself at the centre of media attention for his confrontational behaviour towards the Australian team and media.

Aaron Finch, Kohli's former RCB team-mate, weighed in on ESPN's Around the Wicket, suggesting Kohli's conduct stemmed from frustration.

'It seemed as though he wanted to find conflict and confrontation -- that's where he generally plays his best cricket,' Finch, who formerly captained Australia in white ball cricket, stated. 'He just went overboard on this tour.'

Finch attributed Kohli's behaviour to a desperate attempt to find motivation and ignite his performance.

'The bump (on Sam Konstas) was above and beyond anything I've seen on a field, and then the sandpaper incident, unnecessary,' Finch added. 'Overall, I think he was trying to find something to ignite a fire in himself, but just wasn't up to it.'

Simon Katich, another former Australian cricketer and ex-RCB coach, also criticised Kohli's actions, questioning his mindset during the tour. 'The physical contact in Melbourne and the sandpaper incident in Sydney were out of line,' Katich said.

'It tarnished his reputation both on and off the field.'