Why Jayasuriya Thanked Modi

IMAGE: Cooking in candle light in the midst of a power outage in a home near Colombo, the Sri Lankan capital. Photograph: Rebecca Conway/Getty Images

Cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya thanked India for providing aid to his native Sri Lanka, which is battling a severe economic crisis.

'As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We're grateful to the Indian govt and PM Modi. For us, it is not easy to survive because of the current scenario. We hope to come out from this with the help of India & other countries,' Jayasuriya said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sanath Jayasuriya, who reimagined batting in limited overs cricket. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan public went after cricket legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene for their timid reaction in response to the escalating crisis on the island.