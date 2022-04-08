News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Jayasuriya Thanked Modi

Why Jayasuriya Thanked Modi

By Rediff Cricket
April 08, 2022 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cooking in candle light in the midst of a power outage in a home near Colombo, the Sri Lankan capital. Photograph: Rebecca Conway/Getty Images

Cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya thanked India for providing aid to his native Sri Lanka, which is battling a severe economic crisis.

'As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We're grateful to the Indian govt and PM Modi. For us, it is not easy to survive because of the current scenario. We hope to come out from this with the help of India & other countries,' Jayasuriya said on Thursday.

Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya

IMAGE: Sanath Jayasuriya, who reimagined batting in limited overs cricket. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan public went after cricket legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene for their timid reaction in response to the escalating crisis on the island.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness
Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness
Dom's Take: Rajapaksas In Trouble
Dom's Take: Rajapaksas In Trouble
Sri Lanka: 'It has really hit us bad'
Sri Lanka: 'It has really hit us bad'
Gullak 3 Review
Gullak 3 Review
Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla
Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla
Lanka may run out of fuel; India's credit exhausting
Lanka may run out of fuel; India's credit exhausting
Abhay 3 Review
Abhay 3 Review

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Sanga, Mahela get stick from Sri Lankans

Sanga, Mahela get stick from Sri Lankans

Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis

Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances