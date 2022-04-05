Sanga, Mahela get stick from Sri Lankan public

IMAGE: An angry protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo after the government imposed a curfew following a clash between the police and protestors near the president's residence. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

On Sunday evening, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, both in India for the respective assignments in the Indian Premier League, posted messages about the crisis in their native Sri Lanka on social media and invited criticism for playing it safe.

IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara's statement that was described as 'tone deaf'. Photograph: Kumar Sangakkara/Instagram

While Sanga didn't directly take on the Rajapaksa government, Mahela at least asked the government 'to not ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest.'

The Sri Lankan public demanded that Sanga 'Cut the crap and name names. You have so much power,' said one.

'Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable... and you post a whole pail of nothing,' read another comment.

'Better say nothing instead....Expected something better from you...#ShameSanga' one stinging message to the Rajasthan Royals coach read.

'This statement is as vanilla as people's interest in the IPL these days,' read another.

IMAGE: Mahela Jayawardene's statement. Photograph: Mahela Jayawardena/Instagram

Sri Lankan musician Lasith Fernando was more forthright, telling Sanga: 'Mate, how about you finally show some backbone and condemn the people who have dragged our country and its people down to this level? The people are United. They are peaceful and not giving into anger or hate. But we need those with a voice to speak up without fear so that we can make this moment in history truly count.'

Mahela wasn't spared either. 'Too defensive once again, these are final 2,3 overs in T20, play ur best shots apart #useless to having wonderful inside-outs' read one comment.

While most reminded the Mumbai Indians Coach, 'Don't forget the hashtags #gohomegota2022' another person wrote: 'Where are the hashtags?! Stop the drama. We loved and respected y'all. #shameonyou'