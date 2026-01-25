Out of Mumbai squad! Jaiswal kicks up yet another row

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 25, 2026 21:18 IST

'It is a fact that he was non-responsive before selection for the last match (against Hyderabad) as well, and it clearly feels like he is picking and choosing matches.'

Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal made 123 runs across two innings in his solitary appearance in the Ranji Trophy this season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal is excluded from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad. 
  • Jaiswal has been "picking and choosing" games, alleges an MCA official. 
  • Jaiswal has not responded to MCA's calls to know about his availability. 
  • Jaiswal played only a single Ranji Trophy game this season. 
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal was not considered for selection for Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy league match against Delhi because the Indian opener has been "picking and choosing" the games that he wanted to play and often remained "non-responsive" ahead of selection meetings, a MCA official said.

Jaiswal is neither a part of the Indian T20I squad that is currently playing a five-match series against New Zealand, nor he has been in the mix for next month's T20 World Cup.

The BCCI has issued a strict diktat to India players to appear in domestic cricket when not on national duty but the senior MCA official revealed Jaiswal has not responded to their approaches to know about his availability for some group stage matches.

"It is a fact that he was non-responsive before selection for the last match (against Hyderabad) as well, and it clearly feels like he is picking and choosing matches," said a senior MCA official on Sunday.

"We had reached out to him before selecting the team for the previous game and even for the upcoming one, but we did not get any response. So, he was not considered for selection for the home match against Delhi," the official added.

 

Jaiswal only played four matches across formats 

Jaiswal made a solitary appearance in the Ranji Trophy this season, scoring 67 and 156 in a drawn match against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

The left-hander, however, played three matches each in the white-ball competitions -- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over).

Siddhesh Lad will continue to lead Mumbai as Shardul Thakur remains sidelined due to an injury. Mumbai's match against Delhi will start on January 29 at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

The Wankhede Stadium is set to host India's first T20 World Cup match against the USA on February 7, necessitating a shift in venue.

Mumbai, perched atop the Elite Group D points table with four wins and two draws in six matches, crushed Hyderabad by nine wickets on Sunday.

Mumbai squad:

Siddhesh Lad (Captain), Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Aakash Anand (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (Wicketkeeper), Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D'Souza.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
