PIX: Hardik Pulls Off An Acrobatic Catch!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya took a brilliant catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway in the third T20I, in Guwahati, on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

In a moment of brilliance that set the tone for the India vs New Zealand third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, Hardik Pandya produced a stunning piece of athleticism in the very first over of the match.

After Devon Conway and Tim Seifert picked up two singles off the first two deliveries off Harshit Rana, Conway decided to take on the bowler.

He danced down down the pitch and took the aerial route to go over mid-off. Though he failed to connect properly, he would have hoped to clear Hardik Pandya stationed inside the circle.

However, running back swiftly, Hardik judged the ball to perfection before launching himself to his left at full-stretch and plucking a two-handed catch. Conway looked in disbelief before trudging back, undone by brilliance in the field.

It was the fifth time that Conway fell to Harshit on this tour.

The early breakthrough handed India an immediate boost, and Hardik had his tail up when he came to bowl the second over, making an instant impact as he got rid of Rachin Ravindra to reduce the Kiwis to 13/2.