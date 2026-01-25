Ranji Trophy: MP crush Karnataka; Andhra humble holders Vidarbha

IMAGE: Saransh Jain picked up 3 for 37 as Madhya Pradesh trounced Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy Group B match, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Spinners Saransh Jain and Sagar Solanki shared six wickets between them equally as Madhya Pradesh handed Karnataka a heavy 217-run defeat on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Resuming from overnight 204 for six, MP declared their second innings at 229 for eight, setting the hosts a target of 362 runs.

But off-spinner Jain (3/37) and left-arm spinner Solanki (3/20) ran through the Karnataka batting line-up to fold them for 144 in their second innings.

Opener KV Aneesh, who made a 92 in the first innings, made a 57 (142 balls) to offer a token fight for Karnataka.

The absence of injured Karun Nair too hastened the eight-time champions' downfall as the veteran batter suffered a cut on the webbing between his left index and middle fingers.

Nair did not come out to bat as Nikin Jose was employed in the form of a concussion substitute. Jose fought hard with a 101-ball 26 but eventually Jain trapped him in front of the wicket.

Jose and Shreyas Gopal added 61 runs in 27 overs but once the third wicket pair was separated in the space of one over -- 76 for three in 35.4 overs and 77 for four in 36.2 overs -- Karnataka collapsed.

The win helped MP move up to second place with 22 points, while Karnataka (21 points) slipped from the top to third spot.

Maharashtra, who beat Goa by eight wickets, climbed to top of the table with 24 points.

The result requires Karnataka to beat Punjab in their last league game at Mullanpur, starting from January 29, to progress to the knockout stage as Saurashtra (19 points) are also in contention in Group B.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh 323 and 229/8 decl. beat Karnataka 191 and 144 all out (KV Aneesh 57; Saransh Jain 3/37, Sagar Solanki 3/20) by 217 runs.

Goa 209 all out and 248 all out lost to Maharashtra 350 and 109/2 (Arshin Kulkarni 52 not out) by 8 wickets.

Andhra hammer Vidarbha to grab top spot

Andhra surged to the top of the Group A pecking order with an emphatic eight-wicket win over defending champions Vidarbha in Anantapur.

Set a target of 259, the hosts, who resumed their second innings at overnight 93 for one, completed the task in 56.1 overs, with Shaik Rasheed remaining unbeaten on a magnificent century.

Rasheed slammed 132 off 144 balls, and was involved in a third wicket stand of 145 runs with skipper Ricky Bhui (64 not out off 92 balls), which sealed the game in favour of Andhra on the fourth and final evening.

Rasheed was batting on 50 when the stumps were drawn on Day 3.

After the early departure of first-innings top-scorer Abhishek Reddy, Rasheed found an able ally in wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, as the two added 99 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.

Nachiket Bhute (2/83) was the only bowler from Vidarbha to get wickets in Andhra's second innings, reflecting the home team's dominance in the chase.

The result marks a fine comeback for Andhra, who conceded a handy first-innings lead of 67 runs after being bowled out for 228 in reply to Vidarbha's 295.

Andhra secured the top spot with 29 points, followed by Vidarbha and Jharkhand, setting up a tight finish for the knockout qualifications.

In Lucknow, visitors Jharkhand inflicted on Uttar Pradesh a humiliating innings and 301- run defeat after bundling the home team out for 84 in their second innings.

Saurabh Shekhar was the wrecker in chief for Jharkhand, bagging 5/16, while there were two wickets apiece for Jatin Pandey and Sahil Raj.



Brief scores:

Vidarbha 295 and 191 all out (Aman Mokhade 51, Yash Rathod 56; Kavuri Saiteja 4/28) lost to Andhra 228 and 259/2 (Shaik Rasheed 132 not out, Ricky Bhui 64; Nachiket Bhute 2/83) by 8 wickets.

Jharkhand 561/6 decl. beat Uttar Pradesh 176 and 84 all out (Aryan Juyal 24; Saurabh Shekhar 5/16) by an innings and 301 runs.

Tamil Nadu 286 and 316 all out (Athish SR 88, Guruswamy Ajitesh 49; Badal Biswal 3/56) beat Odisha 148 and 247 all out (Anil Parida 98; Nidhish Rajgopal 2/9, R Sai Kishore 2/43, P Vidyuth 2/46, Sonu Yadav 2/39) by 207 runs.