HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 3rd T20I: NZ set 154-run target for India in Guwahati

3rd T20I: NZ set 154-run target for India in Guwahati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2026 20:59 IST

x

IMAGES from the third T20I played between India and New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tim Seifert in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

SCORECARD 

Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153/9 in the third T20I, in Guwahati, on Sunday.

Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs after Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl.

Glenn Phillips

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with fighting 48 off 40 balls. Photograph: BCCI

India struck early inside the power play to put the visitors on the back foot reducing them to 36/3.

Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1).

He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.

Ravi Bishnoi

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Mark Chapman. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah, introduced as second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling grabbing three for 17.

Returning after being rested for the Raipur game, he knocked over Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that angled in to uproot the off-stump.

Bishnoi then bowled with precision, denying the batters any momentum.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rachin Ravindra. Photograph: BCCI

He prevented Glenn Phillips from reaching a deserved fifty, dismissing him for 48 with his figures reading 3-0-9-1 after operating in the fifth, eighth and 12th overs.

Mark Chapman offered resistance with a brisk 23-ball 32, hitting two fours and two sixes, and stitched a 52-run stand with Phillips to steady the innings.

However, Bishnoi broke the partnership with a sharp take by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

At the other end, Kuldeep Yadav had an off day.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya takes the catch to dismiss Devon Conway off the bowling of Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI

After conceding just three runs in his first over, the left-arm wrist spinner was taken apart in his second, leaking 19 runs as Chapman smashed him for successive six and four before Phillips cleared long-on.

Kuldeep appeared to experiment too much with flight and length, allowing New Zealand batters brief momentum.

 

Despite that passage, India quickly regained control through tight spells from Bumrah, Hardik and Bishnoi, ensuring New Zealand never scored at more than six runs an over for most of the innings and settling for a below-par total.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Hardik Pulls Off An Acrobatic Catch!
PIX: Hardik Pulls Off An Acrobatic Catch!
Why Pakistan's T20 WC participation is still uncertain
Why Pakistan's T20 WC participation is still uncertain
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai rout Hyderabad; Bengal enter quarters
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai rout Hyderabad; Bengal enter quarters
Scorchers sink Sixers to clinch 6th BBL title
Scorchers sink Sixers to clinch 6th BBL title
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad amid drama
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad amid drama

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali2:09

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali

Mumbai: Visuals from Malad Railway Station Where Professor Was Murdered0:32

Mumbai: Visuals from Malad Railway Station Where...

Divya Agarwal Serves Pure Glam in a Sleek Black Dress1:22

Divya Agarwal Serves Pure Glam in a Sleek Black Dress

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO