News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Six captains in eight months wasn't planned: Dravid

Six captains in eight months wasn't planned: Dravid

Source: PTI
June 19, 2022 22:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid accepted that that the times are such that one has to accept the situation. Photograph: BCCI

Six captains leading Indian teams across formats in a span of eight months isn't something that head coach Rahul Dravid had planned but he isn't complaining as it provides an opportunity to create more leaders within the group.

Since Dravid took over in November after the T20 World Cup, India have had Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (set to lead in Ireland) as national captains due to the COVID-19 related bubble breaks, simultaneous series held in countries, and injury-induced breaks.

 

"It's been challenging as well, we have got six captains in the last eight months, which actually wasn't the plan when I started, but it's the nature of the number of games we are playing," Dravid told Star Sports before the start of the fifth match.

The 'Wall' accepted that that the times are such that one has to accept the situation.

"It's the nature of COVID, so I have had to work with quite a few people. It has been great fun. A lot of other guys have got an opportunity to lead, we have got opportunities to create more leaders in the group," he looked at the positive side of the things.

The endeavour has been to get better in every aspect although losing the Test and ODI series in South Africa was disappointing.

"We have constantly strived to get better, we have tried a lot of different people. In the last eight months, touring South Africa was a bit of a disappointment in terms of Test cricket," he said.

Dravid is happy with the bowling talent that has emerged thanks to the IPL.

"Our white ball cricket has been good though, shows the character of the team. It was incredible to see the fast bowling talent we have (during the IPL), especially with few of the bowlers clocking such speed.

"A lot of youngsters got an opportunity to showcase their skills, and a lot of them came good, those are really good signs for Indian cricket, exciting times ahead," he sounded confident. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK
Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK
SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Rohit's heartfelt Father's Day post
SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Rohit's heartfelt Father's Day post
Saha in talks with Tripura for player-cum-mentor role
Saha in talks with Tripura for player-cum-mentor role
India, South Africa share honours following wash-out
India, South Africa share honours following wash-out
Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title; Jabeur wins
Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title; Jabeur wins
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Jairam Ramesh replaces Surjewala as Cong comms head
Jairam Ramesh replaces Surjewala as Cong comms head

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

India, South Africa share honours following wash-out

India, South Africa share honours following wash-out

Hardik reveals how MSD helped him improve his game

Hardik reveals how MSD helped him improve his game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances