Why India's women are doing well in T20 WC

February 27, 2020 18:10 IST

IMAGE: Taniya Bhatia scored a 25-ball 23 as India got the better of New Zealand by four runs in the ICC women's World Cup and sealed a berth in the semi-finals, in Melbourne, on Thursday. Photograph: Luke Hemer/Getty Images

Wicketkeeper-batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia.

In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final to the host by 11 runs in Melbourne.

Continuing the good run, India became the first team to seal a semi-final spot at the women’s T20 World Cup following a four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday.

"In the last 12 to 14 months we have improved a lot as a unit. We're in a really positive position. We've been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we've got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well," Bhatia said at the post-match press conference.

"The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that we will do well and, hopefully, we can win the final," she added.

Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight in the Group A match with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.

They, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six and register their third successive win in the tournament and seal a last-four spot.

India top Group A, having beaten Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outings.

Bhatia is optimistic that their batters will definitely come good in the remaining matches of the tournament.

"We're playing well, it's just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform. Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us batters will take up responsibility," she said.

Bhatia said she is open to bat at any position for the team's cause.

"I can bat well up the order and I know I'm capable of scoring runs there."

India plays Sri Lanka in their last Group A game on Saturday.