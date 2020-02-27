IPL: Warner named Sunrisers Hyderbad captain

Source:

February 27, 2020 14:40 IST

IMAGE: David Warner, who led the Sunrisers to the IPL title in 2016, takes over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

Explosive Australian batsman David Warner was on Thursday reinstated as captain of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season, starting on March 29.

"I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the side once again," Warner said in a video posted by the Sunrisers Hyderbad.



Warner, who led the Sunrisers to the IPL title in 2016, takes over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.



"I would like to thank Kane (Williamson) for the way you guys led the team throughout the last couple of years and I'd be leaning on you guys for support," he added.



The 33-year-old had stepped down as captain after he was barred from participating in the 2018 season of the tournament in the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.



Warner served a one-year ban for his role and returned to international cricket before last year's World Cup.