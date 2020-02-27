Women's WT20 PICS: Shafali stars as India beat New Zealand

Last updated on: February 27, 2020 12:35 IST

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: India's Shafali Verma bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, at Junction Oval in Melbourne, on Thursday. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

India beat New Zealand by four runs in a thrilling finish to register their third straight victory in Group A of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, in Melbourne, on Thursday.

Chasing India's below-par 133 for eight, New Zealand fell short despite breezy knoks from Amelia Kerr (34 off 19 balls) and Katey Martin (25 off 28) and finished with 130.

Earlier, opener Shafali Verma smashed a 34-ball 46 before India frittered away a solid start.

Put in to bat, 16-year-old Shafali once again provided the fireworks as India scored 49 for one in the powerplay overs. However, they lost six wickets for 43 runs.

Smriti Mandhana (11), who returned to the playing eleven after missing the last match due to illness, departed early after dragging a Lea Tahuhu delivery on to the stumps in the third over.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, right, celebrates after dismissing Shafali Verma. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

However, Shafali and Taniya Bhatia (23) kept the scoreboard ticking, adding 51 runs for the second wicket.

Taniya departed the 10th over, caught by Amelia Kerr at backward point.

IMAGE: Taniya Bhatia leaves the field after being dismissed. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Jemimah Rodrigues (10) then joined Shafali as India reached 75-2 in the first 10 overs.

But Rodrigues was caught by Kerr in the 12th over, trying to work a ball down the leg side, and India slipped to 80 for 3.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's (1) poor form continued as she was soon back to the India’s total.