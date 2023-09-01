News
Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt India vs Pakistan match

Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt India vs Pakistan match

Source: ANI
September 01, 2023 15:53 IST
Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Rain may ruin the excitement of fans for the big clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the weather forecast predicts rainfall on Saturday.

On Friday the weather was cloudy and there is no prediction of clear weather for Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated match. However, India and Pakistan will come for the practice session on Friday after the pre-match press conference.

 

Weather.com has predicted Thunderstorms with an 80 percent chance of rain for the region of Kandy on Saturday.

India will open their Asia Cup Campaign against Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday. The arch-rivals face each other for the first time since the T20i World Cup 2022 last year.

Source: ANI
'I think I strive for betterment every day'
Pathirana uses IPL experience to Sri Lanka's advantage
Asia Cup: India-Pakistan, In Numbers
Will contest together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc
Oppn bloc INDIA to finalises seat-sharing by this date
Manufacturing activities gain momentum in August
Govt cancels earlier order on civil aviation secy
Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup: Middle-order woes hamper India-Pak

'What Kohli said has made me very proud'

