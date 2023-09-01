Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt India vs Pakistan match

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Rain may ruin the excitement of fans for the big clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the weather forecast predicts rainfall on Saturday.

On Friday the weather was cloudy and there is no prediction of clear weather for Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated match. However, India and Pakistan will come for the practice session on Friday after the pre-match press conference.

Weather.com has predicted Thunderstorms with an 80 percent chance of rain for the region of Kandy on Saturday.

India will open their Asia Cup Campaign against Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday. The arch-rivals face each other for the first time since the T20i World Cup 2022 last year.