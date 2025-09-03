HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why India needs Kuldeep's spin magic in Asia Cup

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 03, 2025 14:28 IST

'Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket.'

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has a good record in T20 Internationals with 69 wickets in 40 matches at an economy rate of 6.77, with a best of 5/17 against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Former India pacer Madan Lal picked India as favourites for the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai, while advocating for the inclusion of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

India kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the high-voltage game against Pakistan on September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

"India is a strong favourite due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan is currently playing well. There is controversy over the team combination, particularly the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, with selections often decided by selectors and coaches," Lal told ANI.

"Afghanistan is seen as a potential challenger to Pakistan, whose current performance and confidence levels are questioned. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are considered strong contenders."

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav faces tough competition for a place in the playing XI in the upcoming Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Lal, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning team, wants Kuldeep to be included and urged India to go in with two spinners in the playing XI. Kuldeep, who was benched for the entire five-Test series in England, has a good record in T20 Internationals, having picked up 69 wickets in 40 games at an economy rate of 6.77 -- including a best of 5/17 against South Africa. He fared well in IPL 2025, picking up 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of just above seven for Delhi Capitals.

 

However, Kuldeep faces tough competition for a place in the playing XI with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also part of the 15-member Asia Cup squad.

"Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," Lal added.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. 

