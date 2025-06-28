Why India are likely to rest Bumrah for Birmingham Test

IMAGE: In all likelihood, Jasprit Bumrah could be given a break for the second Test to be played at Edgbaston from July 2 and return for the third Test, to be held at Lord's from July 10-14. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Following India's five-wicket loss to England in the first Test, the team is likely to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test in Birmingham due to workload management.



The Indian team management has confirmed that Bumrah, due to owing to workload management and his history of injuries, will likely be playing only play three Tests. The decision on which two Tests he will miss is pending.



In all likelihood, Bumrah could be given a break for the second Test to be played at Edgbaston from July 2 and return for the third Test, to be held at Lord's from July 10-14.



Bumrah, 31, picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings to help India take a narrow six-run first innings lead but went wicketless in the second innings as India failed to defend 371 runs on the final day.



The chances of Bumrah playing in the second Test are quite low, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.



The pre-decided combination to play Bumrah was apparently for the first and

third Tests, with a choice to be made for the fourth or fifth Test on the basis of the direction of the series. There are big gaps between first and second Tests and third and fourth Tests, of around seven to eight days each.However, Bumrah has not been ruled out entirely for Edgbaston and discussions around combination are yet to start. If Bumrah's body is in good state, he could play the Test. There is an optional training on Saturday, followed by a session on MondayIndia returned to the nets on Friday after travelling, with a marathon training session of around five hours. Bumrah was present at the ground, he did not bowl or bat.

The nets session was a closed door affair and the information about him possibly doing some fitness drills or bowling alone was not possible to tell. The session was visible from a street nearby the venue. Mohammed Siraj had a hit with the bat, before he joined Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna inside the venue.



Arshdeep Singh, the left-armer pacer and Akash Deep bowled lengthy spells in nets, with the former bowling a lot with an old ball.



Left-armer Arshdeep also practiced the around the wicket line to right handers, with conditions in Birmingham expected to favour reverse swing.