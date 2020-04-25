News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Hardik Pandya stays away from coffee

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 25, 2020 22:51 IST
Hardik PandyaIndia's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Saturday, batted for an Indian Premier League behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on TV show Koffee With Karan, which created a furore.

When the discussion turned to his controversial remark, Hardik said, "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee."

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, he said, "It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd. I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for company during the chat session.

Krunal also agreed with Hardik's view on IPL. Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. 

Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
