SEE: Kaif, Pathan's special Ramzan message for fans

April 25, 2020 13:02 IST

'Stay home, pray for healthcare workers'

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/ Twitter Former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

Friday marked the start of the Ramzan and former India players Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan posted greetings on the first night of the holy month of Ramzan, asking fans and Twitter followers to maintain social distancing norms and pray the namaaz at home.

In a video message in Hindi, Kaif asked his followers to “maintain social distancing and lockdown norms and especially pray for healthcare workers, for the country and for the world”.

SEE: In Ramzan message, Kaif says maintain social distancing, pray at home. Video: Kind courtesy, Mohammad Kaif/Twitter

Irfan told his followers that this is a time of test and opportunity to be better and to have control over one’s emotions and desires.

“This is the best Ramzan because the lockdown gives us a chance to read the Koran extensively and ponder on it’s teachings. Ramzan Mubarak to all,” he said in his video message.

SEE: Irfan Pathan's message to fans on Ramzan. Video: Kind courtesy, Irfan Pathan/Twitter