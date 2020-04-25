News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Kaif, Pathan's special Ramzan message for fans

SEE: Kaif, Pathan's special Ramzan message for fans

By Rediff Sports
April 25, 2020 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Stay home, pray for healthcare workers'

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/ Twitter

Friday marked the start of the Ramzan and former India players Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan posted greetings on the first night of the holy month of Ramzan, asking fans and Twitter followers to maintain social distancing norms and pray the namaaz at home.

In a video message in Hindi, Kaif asked his followers to “maintain social distancing and lockdown norms and especially pray for healthcare workers, for the country and for the world”.

SEE: In Ramzan message, Kaif says maintain social distancing, pray at home. Video: Kind courtesy, Mohammad Kaif/Twitter 

Irfan told his followers that this is a time of test and opportunity to be better and to have control over one’s emotions and desires.

“This is the best Ramzan because the lockdown gives us a chance to read the Koran extensively and ponder on it’s teachings. Ramzan Mubarak to all,” he said in his video message.

 SEE: Irfan Pathan's message to fans on Ramzan. Video: Kind courtesy, Irfan Pathan/Twitter

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Kohli: Painful to see people's hunger plight

Kohli: Painful to see people's hunger plight

Time to re-brand tennis

Time to re-brand tennis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use