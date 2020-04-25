Kohli: Painful to see people's hunger plight

Source:

Edited By:

April 25, 2020 00:35 IST

'Anushka ans I are helping a lot, these are the things you can do as human beings'

IMAGE: Nothing hurts you more than seeing people struggle for food, we must all help them, Virat Kohli said. Photograph: PTI

As the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli said that it is painful to witness daily-wage labourers struggling for food.

Kohli and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers were on Instagram Live session and it was then that the duo talked about how people across the world are struggling for food.

"Nothing hurts you more than seeing people struggle for food, we must all help them, Anushka and I are helping a lot, these are the things you can do as human beings, you need to understand the situation of others and help accordingly," Kohli told de Villiers during the Instagram Live chat.

On the other hand, de Villiers said that the coronavirus pandemic has made him realise about the hunger that exists throughout the world.

"I have become aware of the hunger that exists throughout the world, I have realised this because of the current pandemic we are going through, I cannot think of something more painful than not being able to feed your family," de Villiers said.