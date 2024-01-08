News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why did Delhi 'relieve' Yash Dhull from captaincy duties?

Why did Delhi 'relieve' Yash Dhull from captaincy duties?

Source: PTI
January 08, 2024 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Delhi removed Yash Dhull from the captaincy post following their defeat in their Ranji Trophy opener. Photograph: BCCI/X

Yash Dhull was on Monday removed as Delhi captain, hours after the team suffered a heavy defeat against Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy opening match.

Senior batter Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir in an away game from January 12.

In an attempt to revive Delhi's flagging fortunes, U-19 World Cup-winning captain Dhull was made the skipper of the side in December 2022.

 

Since making his debut in February 2022, Dhull has made 1185 runs at an average of 43.88. Dhull made two and 23 in the nine-wicket loss to Puducherry at home.

The 21-year-old had also led the side in the white-ball tournaments earlier in the season.

"Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

Dhull has struggled against fast bowlers, of late and was reluctant to open the innings.

Himmat had led Delhi to a momentous win over Mumbai in the former's absence last season. The 27-year-old has played 22 first-class games, having made his debut back in 2017.

The team manages to court unwanted attention season after season. Last year, senior players Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey left Delhi and moved to UP and Vidarbha respectively. 

Senior pacers Navdeep Saini, who was named in the India A squad to face visiting England Lions, and Ishant Sharma won't be travelling with the team to Jammu.

It has been learnt that veteran pacer Ishant will only be available for Delhi's home games.

Delhi, who have won Ranji Trophy seven times, last lifted the coveted trophy back in 2007-08.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
Will including Rohit, Kohli cost India another WC?
Will including Rohit, Kohli cost India another WC?
Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral
Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral
Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
Rule of law above compassion: SC in Bilkis case
Rule of law above compassion: SC in Bilkis case
I can breathe again: Bilkis Bano reacts to SC verdict
I can breathe again: Bilkis Bano reacts to SC verdict
Pilots will now get weekly rest time of 48 hours
Pilots will now get weekly rest time of 48 hours

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Ranji Trophy: Seamers set up Mumbai's outright win

Ranji Trophy: Seamers set up Mumbai's outright win

Pant Celebrates Sister's Engagement

Pant Celebrates Sister's Engagement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances