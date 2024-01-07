News
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever

The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever

Source: ANI
January 07, 2024 18:53 IST
Nikhil Chaudhary

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hobart Hurricanes/X

Nikhil Chaudhary, the second Indian-born cricketer to make his mark in the Big Bash League (BBL) following Unmukt Chand, recently shared his admiration for Virat Kohli's aggressive playing style.

Serving as a spinner for the Hobart Hurricanes, Chaudhary has aspirations to solidify his presence in Australia, looking to extend his BBL career beyond his existing one-year contract.

In a post-match interview after the encounter against the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, Chaudhary enthusiastically expressed his appreciation for Virat Kohli. He lauded Kohli's aggression, skills, and overall cricketing prowess, underscoring his dedicated fandom for the Indian cricket icon over the past decade.

 

With ambitions to become a reliable finisher in the Big Bash League, Chaudhary eagerly looks to glean insights from his Hurricanes teammate, Tim David, who also plays for the Mumbai Indians.

Chaudhary highlighted the welcoming environment fostered by David, recounting how the powerful Australian hitter reached out to him shortly after joining the team.

Nikhil Chaudhary

Reflecting on his interactions with Tim David, Chaudhary shared, "I've been in constant communication with him for the last couple of months. When I signed the contract, he messaged me right away and said, 'let's do this, boy.' Learning from him is truly fantastic."

The 27-year-old cricketer commended David as one of the premier finishers and hitters globally, emphasising the wealth of experience David has gained, particularly during his tenure with the Mumbai Indians.

Despite a varied start to the BBL 13 season for Nikhil Chaudhary's Hobart Hurricanes, marked by three wins and three losses, the young cricketer maintains an optimistic outlook.

Facing the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday, the Hurricanes aimed to build on their performance in the ongoing BBL season.

Source: ANI
