Why CSK will have no workload issues during IPL

March 20, 2019 19:06 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, left, with batting coach Michael Hussey, right, and Suresh Raina. Photograph: PTI

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that workload management will play a part during this year's IPL due to the upcoming World Cup but the defending champions won't be impacted much as there aren't too many Indian pacers in their squad.

In the CSK line-up, there are two sure shot selections in the Indian playing XI for the World Cup in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav while Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja are still in the mix for the final 15.



However, none of the top three India pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) -- are in CSK roster, which makes it a bit easy for Fleming to sort his combinations.



Asked about how the franchise plans to go about with their workload management policy, Fleming replied:"Probably managing the workload of the bowlers will be the only topic of discussion. It will have an influence - but it will be minimal for CSK."



However, he did agree that it will play part but not at the cost of franchise's interest.



"Yes, this is going to play a part. The reason I say that is England 18 months ago stipulated when their players will be leaving early -- Australia are the same. It has had an impact. When we sit and pick as a team, we were mindful of how many players will be leaving early and what the balance would be like. So, it has had an influence.



"As far as individual players taking it easy, I have no concerns with that. Certainly from the group of players we have, once you are involved in a competition and committed to a team, there's a competitive aspect that makes them as good as they are. And that won't be compromised. While they are with the team, I don't see any complacency or let-off with a view to the World Cup.



To a question if the Yo-Yo test was a mandatory procedure for the CSK, now that it has now been adopted by most international teams including India, Fleming said it was never part of CSK's fitness programme adding "we ensure the players are 100 per cent, mentally and physically."



"It's never been part of CSK's fitness programme. We have enough ways to keep the guys up to speed and the way we wanted them to play. We can only speak from CSK's perspective. There are certain expectations of fitness which will be met.



"We have world-class physio and trainer with us. We don't spend time policing them because we have other things prioritised. We ensure the players are 100 per cent, mentally and physically. We have only two months, whereas the national team deals with the players the rest of the year.



However, he stated that the expectation is the players would do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team.



"However, I expect the players to do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team. And I don't want CSK players to be labelled as under-performers in fitness," the head coach said.



My workload is all about managing my bowling: Jadhav

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, right, with Kedar Jadhav. Photograph: PTI

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav said he will have to manage his bowling to remain fit during the two-month long Indian Premier League, amid concerns around players' workload ahead of the World Cup.



"My workload, I think, is about managing my bowling. In Chennai Super Kings, I don't think I need to bowl as much as I do in the Indian team," said Jadhav, who is expected to share the responsibility of the fifth bowler during the World Cup, starting in England from May 30.



"We all are professional cricketers and we know how to manage our bodies. How you recover after every IPL game really matters during this two-month period. You can't just improve in one training session."



Jadhav said it is up to individuals to handle the situation and the players need to work in tandem with the Indian team's trainers and physios as well as that of IPL franchises.



"Obviously, its up to the individuals and we are smart enough to handle the situation. We will work in tandem with trainers and physios of Indian team as well as the franchisees," he said.



"We have got some notes (from the Indian trainers and physios) and we have to follow them."

Jadhav, who was ruled out of last year's IPL after the opening match owing to a hamstring injury, said it is every cricketer's dream to play in a World Cup, but for now his focus will be on giving his best for CSK.



"Basically every cricketer who plays for India it's a dream for him to feature in a World Cup team, and I am no different to that," Jadhav said.



"As of now, my focus in the next two months will be on CSK. I hope to win it this year and I am looking forward to all those two months with a fit body and contribute to the best of my abilities.



"I love the environment and the culture here. Last year also I was here for only a week or 10 days but I watched all the games when I was in Melbourne for surgery. But I missed so many people and the whole journey when we lifted the Cup last year," he added.