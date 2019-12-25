Why Bumrah had to opt out of Ranji Trophy game

December 25, 2019 22:26 IST

IMAGE: It was decided that Jasprit Bumrah will continue with his training and directly play the Sri Lanka T20I series as there is no red ball cricket before Test matches in New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah's much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket was halted due to "over restriction mandate" from the Indian team management but Gujarat pacers were on fire against Kerala on a day when all 20 wickets fell in the Ranji Trophy Group A encounter in Surat, on Wednesday.

After being dismissed for 127 in their first innings, Gujarat bowlers led by Rush Kalaria (4 wickets) and Axar Patel (3 wickets) decimated Kerala for 70 thereby taking a 57-run first innings lead. Gujarat were one for no loss in their second innings when stumps were drawn on the opening day.



The primary attraction of this game at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium was Bumrah's presence which also brought chairman of selectors MSK Prasad in the city.



However, the Indian team's support staff's unofficial guideline that Bumrah "shouldn't be bowling more than 8 to 9 overs" didn't amuse the Gujarat team management which wants to win a match.



It is learnt that once BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah was intimated, it was decided that Bumrah will continue with his training and directly play the Sri Lanka T20I series as there is no red ball cricket before Test matches in New Zealand.



"Gujarat team management is absolutely right. Once a player is on the field, how can a captain not bowl him if his team is in trouble? You can't earmark a specific number of overs. It hampers the team balance when they are trying to win a game," a senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.



On a track that offered significant turn, Gujarat were bowled in 38 overs with opener Kathan D Patel (36) and senior player Piyush Chawla (32). Saxena took 5 for 26 in 13 overs while KM Asif (2/23) also chipped in with a couple of wickets.



However when Kerala batted, they fared even worse as eight of their batsmen couldn't reach double figures save Uthappa. Kalaria (4/20) and fellow seamer Chintan Gaja (2/17) did bulk of the damage apart from India international Axar, who also had figures of 3 for 11.



Brief Scores



Gujarat 127 in 38 overs (Kathan Patel 36, Jalaj Saxena 5/26 in 13 overs) and 1/0 vs Kerala 70 in 35.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 26, Rush Kalaria 4/20, Chintan Gaja 2/17, Axar Patel 3/11).