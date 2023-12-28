Why Australia-Pakistan Test Was Held Up!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket Australia/X

The commencement of play after the lunch break on Day 3 of the Australia-Pakistan second Test in Melbourne encountered an unusual snag.

An unexpected delay occurred as Third Umpire Richard Illingworth was stuck in a lift, briefly halting the game. Players were unsure about the situation until the on-field umpires provided clarification.

Cricket Australia confirmed this peculiar incident on their X handle. When the players and on-field umpires returned after lunch, they discovered Illingworth was missing from his seat in the third umpire's room.

Illingworth returned to his post a few minutes later.

Despite the bizarre experience, Illingworth appeared cheerful and waved to the camera as he resumed duty.