News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Australia-Pakistan Test Was Held Up!

Why Australia-Pakistan Test Was Held Up!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 28, 2023 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket Australia/X

The commencement of play after the lunch break on Day 3 of the Australia-Pakistan second Test in Melbourne encountered an unusual snag.

An unexpected delay occurred as Third Umpire Richard Illingworth was stuck in a lift, briefly halting the game. Players were unsure about the situation until the on-field umpires provided clarification.

Cricket Australia confirmed this peculiar incident on their X handle. When the players and on-field umpires returned after lunch, they discovered Illingworth was missing from his seat in the third umpire's room.

Illingworth returned to his post a few minutes later.

Australia

Despite the bizarre experience, Illingworth appeared cheerful and waved to the camera as he resumed duty.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rahul's 100 Among Top 10 100s'
'Rahul's 100 Among Top 10 100s'
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Cummins' magical spell crushes Pakistan's dreams
Cummins' magical spell crushes Pakistan's dreams
Nijjar murder suspects in Canada, to be arrested
Nijjar murder suspects in Canada, to be arrested
DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away
DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away
Money Dispute Over Property: Here's Some Advice!
Money Dispute Over Property: Here's Some Advice!
RECAP 2023: Here's What We Learnt
RECAP 2023: Here's What We Learnt

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Dhoni may play another IPL season'

'Dhoni may play another IPL season'

Did Indian Votes Snub Maxwell, de Kock?

Did Indian Votes Snub Maxwell, de Kock?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances