Home  » Cricket » Why Australia are desperate to decode Varun puzzle!

Why Australia are desperate to decode Varun puzzle!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 05, 2025 16:40 IST

'We've obviously watched a lot of footage and what not. But, yeah, that's probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or Sri Lanka as well.'

Varun Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy has picked up four wickets so far in the ongoing T20 series against Australia. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Australian batter Matthew Short on Wednesday conceded that Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been hard to figure out but the home team is doing all it can to decipher him before next year's T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.

"Oh, he's tough. I think what makes it harder is just how quick he bowls. We've obviously watched a lot of footage and what not. But, yeah, that's probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or Sri Lanka as well," Short said when asked about the 'mystery spinner' in the pre-match press conference.

The World Cup is set to be staged in India and Sri Lanka come February-March.

"So here in Australia, there's probably not as much spin as subcontinent, obviously. So, yeah, he's a tough one. But, yeah, one we'll have to look out for," he added.

Short has been an integral part of the ongoing series as Australia look to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup. He is enjoying the opportunity to face "world-class" Indian bowlers though he understands that conditions at the World Cup would be completely different.

"They've got world-class bowlers. So, it's been awesome to face up against India here in Australia. But, the conditions and game plans are going to change when we get over to India."

 

India and Australia are locked 1-1 in the five-match series with the fourth T20I to be played in Gold Coast on Thursday.

While the first match was washed out, Australia won the second by four wickets before India levelled the series with a five-wicket victory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
