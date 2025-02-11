'Why Always The Spotlight on Kohli?'

IMAGE: Arjuna Ranatunga expressed optimism about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to form soon, asserting that a single solid performance could spark a turnaround. Photograph: BCCI

1996 World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has criticised the relentless scrutiny around Virat Kohli, calling it 'unnecessary, insisting that the star batter should have complete freedom to decide his future.

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, Ranatunga said Kohli, who has already accomplished so much, deserves the autonomy to chart his own course.

'For a player like Kohli, who has scored so many runs, I feel it's best if that decision is left to him. Why always keep the spotlight on him? It's unnecessary, in my opinion. Let him make the call -- it's his decision,' Ranatunga emphasised.

'What Kohli needs to do is speak to people like Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, or Dravid. They can certainly help him,' Ranatunga suggested.

The Sri Lankan cricket icon expressed optimism about Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to form soon, asserting that a single solid performance could spark a turnaround.

'Given their stature and the kind of batsmen they are, I feel it's just a matter of one good innings to regain their rhythm.'