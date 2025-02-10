HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: 'Just another day at the office'

February 10, 2025 13:32 IST

'When you score so many runs, you have done something right.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharna smashed a 90-ball 119 to roar back to form in the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma on Sunday spoke his heart out in his casual style after finally ending his barren run with a century against England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack.

He said that a few failures would not change the way he bats and to overcome failures, one needs to play with a mindset of trying to get runs.

Rohit blazed his way to a 90-ball 119 with 12 fours and seven sixes to set up India's four-wicket win over England in the second ODI, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match affair.

'...when people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years...that means something,' Rohit said in a video shared by BCCI.

'I've played this game for a long time now and I understand what is required of me. So, it's just about going out there and doing your things and this was, what I did today was, one of my things.'

 

SEE: 'Just another day in the office'. Video: Kind courtesy bcci.tv

Rohit's 119 was his first century in ODIs since October 2023. Across formats, this was his first century since March 2024 when he hit 104 against England in the Test at Dharamsala.

'Just another day at the office. When you score so many runs, you have done something right. You just need to get back to that, the mindset of scoring runs. It is a difficult thing to do, but much easier to say. In my mind, it was about enjoying.'

Rohit expressed commitment in his efforts even though they don't shine through.

'In my mind, it was about doing things I do, bat the way I do. As long you go out there and know on going to bed you know you gave your best, that is all that matters.'

