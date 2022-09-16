News
Bumrah's Mantra For Success!

By Rediff Cricket
September 16, 2022 12:56 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is keen to get back to action during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Photograph and Video: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah is back to his best!

The pacer, who missed the Asia Cup with a back injury, looks in his best shape after undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Bumrah bowled at full tilt during the training session and also lifted weights in the gym.

'Work and you'll get what you need; work hard and you'll get what you want,' Boom Boom captioned his Instagram video.

Bumrah's comeback will be a big boost for India as they take on Australia and South Africa in back to back T20I series at home before the all-important T20 World Cup next month.

 
