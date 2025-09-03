HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Who'll be next BCCI prez and IPL chief?

September 03, 2025 18:56 IST

For IPL chairman's post, the names of several contenders started doing the rounds, including Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik and current BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Roger Binny

IMAGE: Roger Binny, who replaced Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president in 2022, quit recently after turning 70, the age-limit threshold for a BCCI office-bearer. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the end of September will be an interesting affair with a few top posts, including that of president and IPL chairman, up for grabs.

The current IPL chairman Arun Dhumal in all likelihood is set to go for a mandatory cooling-off for three years, having completed a cumulative period of six years in office, with a host of names doing rounds as his potential successor.

For now, Devajit Saikia, who has completed three years cumulatively as joint secretary (2 years and three months) and secretary (nine months), will continue in his position. So would honourary joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai and honourary treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, who are into their first year as office-bearers.

If Congressman Shukla once again becomes IPL chairman, Bihar Cricket Association president and BJP leader Rakesh Tiwary could become a contender for BCCI vice-presidency.

The AGM is expected to be held in the last week of September. Only a couple of vacancies are expected since this year's election will be held as per the association's own rules. It may take some more time for the National Sports Governance Act to come into force and the BCCI wouldn't be waiting that long.

Roger Binny, after completing his 70th birthday in July, also cannot be re-elected as per current constitution.

 

The most of interesting choice will be that of BCCI president as decision-makers want an India player of stature to replace Binny.

"There is a feeling among important stakeholders that a cricketer of distinction should always be elected as president. Sourav Ganguly was a decorated India skipper and Roger Binny India's first World Cup winning hero. However, how many such cricketers of repute would be interested in taking up an honorary top job is a big question," a veteran BCCI official said.

The case of Shukla is also interesting one. His stint as vice-president started in 2020 and he still has one year left as per Lodha Constitution. But there is a catch. If the National Sports Governance Act comes into effect before next AGM in 2026, the Rajya Sabha MP wouldn't need to go for a mandatory cooling off.

