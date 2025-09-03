HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teenager Makes SA Women's World Cup Squad!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 03, 2025 17:28 IST

IMAGE: So far, Karabo Meso has played two ODIs and five T20Is. Photograph: Kind Courtesy T20 World Cup/X

Seventeen-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso on Wednesday earned her maiden call-up to South Africa's 15-member squad for the women's ODI World Cup starting later this month in India and Sri Lanka.

Meso, who debuted for the senior side against Sri Lanka in T20Is in March this year, has played two ODIs and five T20Is so far.

She will be taking part in her first senior World Cup after competing in two U-19 Women's T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

The squad doesn't include former captain Dane van Neikerk, who had earlier reversed her decision to retire. It was expected that Neikerk won't find a place in the squad despite being included in the pre-tournament camp.

The team will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt and has former captain SuneLuus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Ayabonga Khaka among the seasoned campaigners.

 

South Africa will take on England in their tournament-opener in Guwahati on October 3, while their clash against tournament hosts India will be on October 9 at Visakhapatnam.

The same squad will also play a three-match ODI series (on September 16, 19 and 22) against Pakistan at Lahore in the build up to the World Cup.

Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), AyabongaKhaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (Wicketkeeper), Nonkululeko Mlaba, AnnerieDercksen, Anneke Bosch, MasabataKlaas, SuneLuus, Karabo Meso (Wicketkeeper), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. 

Travelling reserve: Miane Smit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
