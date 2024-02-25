Vaughan slams Root's controversial DRS dismissal

Photograph: Screengrab/Jio Cinema

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan hit out at the Hawkeye technology after Joe Root’s dismissal on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi.

During the 17th over, R Ashwin bagged the wicket of Root, who had struck a century in the first innings. Originally not given out, Ashwin reviewed it, with the decision being overturned in India’s favour. This led to a heated debate on social media – was he out or not?

In the 17th over of England’s second innings, Ashwin’s delivery hit Root on the pads. It wasn’t given out, but skipper Rohit Sharma went upstairs.

The replays showed that the ball had pitched on the leg stumps and was in line to hit the stumps. The umpire overturned his decision and Root walked back for just 11 off 34, with England struggling at 65/3.

The decision didn’t go down well with the legendary England skipper, who took to social media and wrote, “That look a shocker for the technology… more than half the ball was outside leg stump yet it came up Red!!!! Hawkeye is having a average series… And it’s done for England’s best player Root,” said Vaughan on X.

But just after putting up the tweet, the former cricketer removed it from his handle. He posted another tweet, adding, “Interested to know why we haven’t seen many replays of the Root dismissal…Surely it’s the main moment of the innings so far so we should be seeing it a lot more… Asking for a friend…”

The dismissal left social media divided. While some said it was the right call, there were a few who lashed out at the decision, and many called it a ‘tight call’.