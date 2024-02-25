News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 4th Test PIX: Jurel 90 powers India as hosts fold for 307

4th Test PIX: Jurel 90 powers India as hosts fold for 307

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 25, 2024 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel powered India to 307 in the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel hit a resilient maiden fifty as India produced an incredible fightback to cut down England's first-innings lead to 46 runs before being dismissed for 307 at the stroke of lunch on the third day of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Sunday.

 

Following up his dogged 46 in his debut Test in Rajkot, Jurel produced a career-best 90, showing that he can soak pressure with utmost ease as India's long search for a wicketkeeper-batter seemed to have ended.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav during their eighth wicket partnership. Photograph: BCCI

After getting to his fifty from 96 balls, the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter quickly changed gears, taking the English spin duo of Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley to cleaners.

Jurel hurried for a single off Hartley to bring up his maiden fifty in Test cricket, in an innings of supreme composure.

Later Akash Deep put on an entertaining 40-run stand off just 75 balls for the ninth wicket with Jurel.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav bats on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI

Dropped on 59 by Ollie Robinson, Jurel smacked Bashir for back-to-back four and six and raced to 90 from 149 balls before left-arm spinner Hartley denied him a well-deserved century by cleaning him up with a quicker delivery.

Young England offspinner Shoaib Bashir too completed his maiden Test five-wicket haul by trapping Akash Deep to return with the figures of 5 for 119 in his second Test.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel in action on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI

Jurel found an able ally in Kuldeep Yadav who made 28 off 131 balls, in an innings of utmost grit and determination as the duo put together 76 valuable runs in the eighth wicket stand that brought the deficit under 100.

Under overcast and gloomy condition with no hint of sun, India were reeling at 219 for 7 when the overnight duo of Jurel and Kuldeep took their guard with 134 runs in arrears.

Kuldeep displayed superb application on a pitch with variable bounce as he played those 131 balls not only with immaculate defence but also rotated the strike well.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is bowled by James Anderson. Photograph: BCCI

England pacer Ollie Robinson attacked his legs bowling round the stumps and moved the ball away from him but Kuldeep was solid with his defence and showed fine judgment in leaving the balls. 

His determined innings finally came to an end when a James Anderson delivery stayed a touch low, took a bottom edge and skidded through his forward defence to unsettle the timber.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Hopefully after surgery I can get back to playing'
'Hopefully after surgery I can get back to playing'
India are missing Kohli, rues Manjrekar on air
India are missing Kohli, rues Manjrekar on air
India caught off guard by Ranchi pitch's unpredictably
India caught off guard by Ranchi pitch's unpredictably
Trump defeats Haley on her home turf South Carolina
Trump defeats Haley on her home turf South Carolina
Indian national dies in fire at Manhattan building
Indian national dies in fire at Manhattan building
'Huge credit to selection panel for picking Bashir'
'Huge credit to selection panel for picking Bashir'
Sandeshkhali: ISF leader, villagers held for vandalism
Sandeshkhali: ISF leader, villagers held for vandalism

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

What's Behind Root's Pinky Celebration?

What's Behind Root's Pinky Celebration?

'Huge credit to selection panel for picking Bashir'

'Huge credit to selection panel for picking Bashir'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances