News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who will replace Manohar as ICC chairman?

Who will replace Manohar as ICC chairman?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 25, 2020 23:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are in contention for the post but it is unlikely that either of them will go for election.

Shashank Manohar

IMAGE: International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar will step down when his term ends this year. Photograph: BCCI

The International Cricket Council is expected to finalise the nomination process to elect outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar's replacement next week as it was still trying to reach a consensus on some key issues.

 

The ICC Board met via video-conference on Thursday with key point in the agenda was whether to adopt a process that selects or elects the new Chairman.

It was a good discussion on Chair process between the members. At least I am confident that by next week, we will have the entire process finalised," an ICC Board member said.

Asked why the date of nomination process couldn't be zeroed in, the member said, "There are still a few points that needs to be clarified. Hopefully, we will reach a consensus by next week."

The member also said that a decision on T20 World Cup postponement has been deferred till next month and it remains the same.

"We had a lot of administrative issues that were discussed. I am not at liberty to divulge those," the member said.

It is expected that the Ethics Officer of the ICC has updated the members on the investigations with regards to leaks of classified emails prior to a meeting last month.

While most of the Board members weren't ready to divulge on what are the key areas of difference, it is understood that major bone of contention is whether it will be election or selection.

Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are in contention for the post but it is unlikely that either of them will go for election. Ganguly's candidature is not even confirmed as of now.

But both would prefer being a unanimous candidate for the top post.

A lot will depend whether Supreme Court of India gives a date of hearing for the interim appeal filed by BCCI to ensure that Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah's cooling off period is waived off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Guess who's back in the park?

Guess who's back in the park?

1983 World Cup landmark event in my life: Tendulkar

1983 World Cup landmark event in my life: Tendulkar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use