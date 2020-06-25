Guess who's back in the park?

June 25, 2020 18:42 IST

Rohit Sharma had his first stint of outdoor training on Wednesday after spending weeks indoors.

Rohit can be seen splashing water on his face after what looks like a gruelling session although he didn't specify the details about the venue or training.

'Good to be back on the park getting some work done. felt like myself after a long time,' Rohit said in an Instagram post.

His India team-mates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have also resumed training and you can read more about that in the links just below.

The BCCI is planning a six-week camp for top cricketers in late July.

If the coronavirus cases in India continue to spike and it is not possible to have the camp, the players will likely head to their respective IPL camps if the T20 league is held in October.

Team India's next assignment is likely to be a tour of Australia in December where Virat Kohli's team is scheduled to play four Tests, three T20Is, three ODIs.