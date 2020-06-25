Ex-India cricketer Robin Singh fined for violating lockdown in Chennai

Source:

IMAGE: Former India all-rounder Robin Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Robin Singh was on Thursday fined Rs 500 and his car impounded for allegedly violating lockdown rules in Chennai, police said.

The 56-year-old former Tamil Nadu player had gone by car to purchase vegetables and was caught by local police for the violation.



Chennai and three adjoining districts are under intense lockdown from June 19 to 30 to contain the COVID-19 spread.



According to the lockdown rules, people are advised to move only within two km of their residences to buy essential items and are not allowed to use their vehicles.



Singh's car has been seized and taken to the Shastri Nagar police station in the city, the sources said.



Singh, who played one Test and 136 ODIs, was an integral part of the Indian one-day team in the 1990s.



He was part of the Indian team that played the ICC World Cup in 1999 in England.



The former Tamil Nadu cricketer has been fielding coach of the national team and also was part of the coaching staff of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.