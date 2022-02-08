Who will Rahul replace for 2nd ODI?

IMAGE: Vice-captain K L Rahul is set to make a comeback into the playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India started off on the right note under new Captain Rohit Sharma as they registered an emphatic six wicket victory against the West Indies in the first game on Sunday.

A confident India will be keen to seal the three match series in the second ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday as they aim to bounce back after the series whitewash in South Africa last month.

Rohit led from the front with the bat with a quickfire 60 from 51 balls, putting on 84 runs for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan (28) to lay the foundation for India's win.

The bowlers had set the game up quite nicely for the hosts as they sent the Windies packing for a lowly 176 in 43.5 overs.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal exposed the West Indies batters's weakness against spin as he claimed 4/49, while off-spinner Washington Sundar took 3/30.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a good spell with the new ball, taking an early wicket to finish with 1/26, while Prasidh Krishna bowled well in the middle overs, using the short ball to good effect, to take 2/29.

The Indians enjoyed an easy outing as they cruised the victory in just 28 overs, with Virat Kohli (8) and Rishabh Pant (11) the only two batters, who failed to make it count.

Kishan was unable to make most of a rare opportunity as he threw away his wicket after scoring 28.

It remains to be seen if he is retained for the second ODI or if he makes way for vice-captain K L Rahul, who missed the first game for personal reasons.

Or Rahul could take the place of all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who made his debut in the first ODI, and stroked an unbeaten 26 as he steered the team to victory in the company of Suryakumar Yadav, who made 34 not out.

Rahul, who struggled as the opener in South Africa, could bat in the middle order in the second game.

India would like to seal the ODI series with another victory, which will give them the room to experiment in Friday's final ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav would be keen to have a crack at the West Indies batting order struggling to cope with spin, but he and young leggie Ravi Bishnoi may have to wait for their turns.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

