IPL 2022: Make Your Own Team

IMAGE: The Chennai Super Kings, winners of IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

This Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13, the biggest ever players's auction in the Indian Premier League's history will be held in Bengaluru.

Ten franchises -- the eight original IPL teams and the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams -- will bid aggressively from a roster of 590 cricketers -- 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players.

Before the auction commences on Saturday, why not make your own IPL team?

Go Ahead, Decide Which Team You Support and Select The Players For Your IPL Team.

