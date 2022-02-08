News
IPL 2022: Make Your Own Team

IPL 2022: Make Your Own Team

By Rediff Cricket
February 08, 2022 08:24 IST
IMAGE: The Chennai Super Kings, winners of IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI
 

This Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13, the biggest ever players's auction in the Indian Premier League's history will be held in Bengaluru.

Ten franchises -- the eight original IPL teams and the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams -- will bid aggressively from a roster of 590 cricketers -- 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players.

Before the auction commences on Saturday, why not make your own IPL team?

Go Ahead, Decide Which Team You Support and Select The Players For Your IPL Team.

Please Note:

1. The names of players already shown in the teams are the players retained by each IPL franchise. They are not eligible for selection.

2. The players on the left are the players available for selection.

3. You need to drag and drop the player from the left to the right.

4. The search box can be used to find a player for selection.

 

5. You can select a minimum of 16 players and a maximum of 24 players.

6. A maximum of 8 foreign players can be selected.

All The Best! Have Fun!

Feature Creation and Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Cricket
