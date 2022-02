IMAGE: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik helps Mohammed Azharuddin cut his birthday cake, as Imran Mirza looks on. Photograph: Imran Malik

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin turns 59 on February 8.

Azhar rang in his birthday with close friends -- the Mirza clan -- on Monday, and helping him cut his birthday cake was Sania Mirza's son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

'Ushering in @azharflicks birthday at the Burak, Dubai last night as the former Indian cricket captain cuts his cake helped by Izhaan Mirza Malik,' tweeted Sania's dad Imran Malik, alongside a picture.

Here's wishing Azhar the very best on his birthday!