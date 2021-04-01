News
Who will fill Josh Hazlewood's void in CSK squad?

Who will fill Josh Hazlewood's void in CSK squad?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 01, 2021 13:49 IST
Lungi Ngidi

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood would have been competing with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi and Dwayne Bravo for a spot in the playing XI. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, on Thursday, said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) do not need to worry about Josh Hazlewood pulling out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as they also have Lungi Ngidi in their squad.

Hazlewood decided to pull out of this year's IPL citing bubble fatigue and he also said that he wants to spend more time with his family.

"CSK had a brilliant bowling line up with Hazlewood in it, but one man doesn't make a team, Ngidi will fill that void with the Australian pulling out. #CSK looking fairly strong this year. #IPL2021," tweeted Hogg.

 

Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players today, but the pacer has decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh T20 tour potentially thrown on the end of that," cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me," he added.

Hazlewood had played just three games for CSK in IPL 2020 and this year, he would have been competing with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi and Dwayne Bravo for a spot in the playing XI.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
