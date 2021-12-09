News
Prithvi Shaw shines as India-SA 'A' series drawn

Prithvi Shaw shines as India-SA 'A' series drawn

Source: PTI
December 09, 2021 23:33 IST
Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: India A's Prithvi Shaw scored 38 off 34 balls, which included eight fours. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

A couple of false COVID-19 positive reports in the India A camp created a mild flutter before the visitors ended up with yet another stalemate with South Africa A as the three 'Test' series ended 0-0, in Bloemfontein, on Thursday.

 

The series, played on the backdrop of the Omicron scare in the Rainbow Nation, was set to be called off at the business end after two of India's support staff initially tested positive for COVID 19 before their repeat test came negative.

As per BCCI sources, the match would have been called off midway had the repeat tests also turned out positive. After it was confirmed that it was a false alarm, the authorities decided to continue with the proceedings.

The three-match series, ahead of the senior team's tour, was under focus after multiple COVID-19 cases with the Omicron variant were detected in the country.

However, the BCCI was assured of players' safety by CSA and the series went ahead.

On Thursday, India were 90 for 3 in 17 overs, chasing an improbable 304, before play was called off after South Africa, riding on Zubayr Hamza's 125, declared their second innings at 311 for 3, which stretched their overall lead to 303.

Krishnappa Gowtham got a couple of wickets.

Batting second, Prithvi Shaw again breezed his way to 38 off 34 balls, which included eight fours, before being dismissed.

The series turned out to be a good one for Abhimanyu Easwaran, who will remain in the mix along with Priyank Panchal, even as Hanuma Vihari, after consistent scores, is now back in the main Test squad.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and spinner Saurabh Kumar are set to stay back as stand byes and could be inducted into the main squad if anyone is injured or isolated due to COVID-19.

All others will flying back to India on a charter plane.

Brief scores:

South Africa A 268 and 311/3 decl (Zubayr Hamza 125, Krishnappa Gowtham 2/81).

India A 276 and 90/3 (Prithvi Shaw 38).

Match Drawn.

Source: PTI
Rohit on why India needs Kohli, the batter and leader
Ashes PIX: Head's century puts Australia in control
Hazare Trophy: Gaikwad, Venkatesh, Taide hit hundreds
BCCI thanks Virat Kohli a day after snub
Equity MF inflows surge to 4-month high in Nov
Man held for derogatory FB posts on Gen Rawat
5G testbed may be rolled out in early Jan
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

Ganguly on why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI captain

Ganguly on why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI captain

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

