News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vihari relishes India A experience, looks ahead to SA Tests

Vihari relishes India A experience, looks ahead to SA Tests

Source: ANI
December 10, 2021 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hanuma Vihari led the India A team against the South Africa A team for the three four-day match series in Bloemfontein

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari led the India A team against the South Africa A team for the three four-day match series in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images/span>

Indian batter Hanuma Vihari said that the India A team got a chance to learn and improve during the three four-day games against South Africa A ahead of the Test series in Bloemfontein.

The third and final four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday. Vihari, who lead India A during the games, was also the star performer for the side. The right-handed batter also scored a gutsy fifty (63) in the first innings of the third match against South Africa.

 

"Unforgettable experience with the India A boys both on and off the field. Lots to learn and important experience for us. Last couple of weeks with these boys will always remain special. Looking forward to the Tests," Vihari tweeted.

On Thursday, South Africa A, who resumed the final day's proceedings at 196/1, added 115 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 311/3.

While Sarel Erwee, who was batting on 85 at the close of play on Day 3, missed out on his hundred after being dismissed by K Gowtham on 97, Zubayr Hamza -- unbeaten on 78 on Day 3 -- went on to score an unbeaten 125.

In response, India A were off to a brisk start, courtesy Prithvi Shaw, who scored a quickfire 38, before both the teams decided to settle for a draw, with India A scoring 90/3 in 17 overs.

India will now lock horns with South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How comeback man Agarwal made it count at Wankhede
How comeback man Agarwal made it count at Wankhede
Ashes PIX: Root, Malan lead England fightback on Day 3
Ashes PIX: Root, Malan lead England fightback on Day 3
Gymnast Simone Biles is Time's 'Athlete of the Year'
Gymnast Simone Biles is Time's 'Athlete of the Year'
Gen Rawat is cremated with military honours
Gen Rawat is cremated with military honours
What's Shirya Saran up to?
What's Shirya Saran up to?
'Audience is not waiting for another Baahubali'
'Audience is not waiting for another Baahubali'
Thought I'd never play another Test: Malan
Thought I'd never play another Test: Malan

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Ashes: Australia keen to make new ball count on Day 4

Ashes: Australia keen to make new ball count on Day 4

Root breaks Vaughan's record

Root breaks Vaughan's record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances