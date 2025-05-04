HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who is Mitch Owen? PBKS' Rs 3 Cr Maxwell replacement

Who is Mitch Owen? PBKS' Rs 3 Cr Maxwell replacement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 04, 2025 17:33 IST

Punjab Kings have picked Australian all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the remaining IPL season after fracturing his finger.

IMAGE: Mitch Owen will join the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise for Rs three crore. Photograph: PBKS/X

The Australian stalwart, who has had an underwhelming IPL season this year, could only manage 48 runs in seven games with six single-digit scores.

Maxwell suffered the injury before PBKS' rained out game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 26 in which he was dismissed for seven runs.

 

He was replaced by Suryansh Shedge in the subsequent match against Chennai Super Kings, which PBKS won by four wickets.

"Punjab Kings have picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger," said an IPL statement.

The 23-year-old Owen, a right-hand batter and a right-arm pacer who has played 14 first-class games, will join the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise for Rs three crore.

"Mitch Owen, from Tasmania, Australia, has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name," said the IPL statement. 

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
