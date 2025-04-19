RCB batters eye redemption in return Punjab Kings clash

Punjab Kings are second in points table 10 points, after five wins from seven games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fourth, with eight points after four wins from seven games.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hoping for a big contribution from Virat Kohli when they take on Punjab Kings in the return IPL match in Mullanpur, Punjab, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have very little time to pick up the pieces after a debilitating loss as they eye a much-improved display from their batting unit in a return Indian Premier League match against in-form Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Punjab, on Sunday.

With the exception of Tim David, the RCB batters had a night to forget as they slipped to 95 for 9 against PBKS in Bengaluru on Friday, losing the match by five wickets.

In a rain-curtailed 14-over-a-side match, the RCB batters cut a sorry figure, the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone failing miserably in front of their home crowd.

Patidar acknowledged the batters' failure at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

"Initially it was sticking and two paced, but we could have done far better as a batting unit. Partnerships are important, we have lost wickets in quick intervals and that's a big lesson for us," Patidar said after the loss to Punjab Kings.

Come Sunday, and RCB, who are placed fourth in the points table, will bank on Salt and Kohli to provide an explosive start and the onus would be on Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya and David to lend stability in the middle-order.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be spearheading the attack but they will need a lot more support from people like Yash Dayal, Krunal and Suyash Sharma.

Despite their third loss at home, Hazlewood sought to look at the positives.

"Quite unreal schedule in the last few days, well, we're playing again tomorrow. Yeah it's something different and I think the way we went about it (defending the total) on the field was a positive, to take wickets and put them under a little pressure and we can take that momentum to the next game," he said.

PBKS, on the other hand, are going great guns under Shreyas Iyer's leadership and are currently placed second in the standings with five wins in seven games behind table toppers Delhi Capitals.

What has stood out for PBKS this season is their bowling department.

Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen have been brilliant on the pace front, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has reignited himself, taking crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Chahal's attacking bowling has reaped rich dividends for PBKS, something which the team's skipper Iyer acknowledged.

"Personally I had a chat with Chahal. I told him you are a match winner and you need to get us wickets as much as possible. You don't need to be safe in your approach and he has got the capability of bouncing back. That's what we appreciate of him as a leggie," Iyer said.

As far as their batting is concerned, young Priyansh Arya, who had already hit a ton, and Prabhsimran Singh are expected to give a good start to PBKS innings.

In Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis, PBKS boast of strong middle-order.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

Match starts: 15.30 IST