Dhoni already planning for IPL 2026?

IMAGE: CSK's playoff hopes hang by a slender thread. Photograph: BCCI

Amid Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) turbulent season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has offered a candid assessment of the team's struggles and the crucial lessons they must learn.

Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Rayudu emphasised that while CSK is enduring one of its toughest phases, it could serve as a much-needed reality check and an opportunity to rebuild for the future.

"I know it's the lowest of lows, but it's also a great learning for CSK. If you rest on your laurels and don't keep an eye on the future, this is what can happen. From here on, they'll be very, very vigilant about evolving with the game. Even MS Dhoni has acknowledged that the game has moved on, and I'm sure he's already thinking about building a team for next year. We've seen some shining lights in the batting line-up, particularly Brevis and Mhatre — those are real positives. Sometimes, it takes a season like this to ground a team and remind them that the game is always bigger than us. You have to stick to the basics and stay humble," Rayudu said.

Rayudu also noted that CSK’s batting issues stem more from a lack of proactive shot-making rather than confusion in shot selection. He suggested that the recent changes in the playing XI indicate a shift toward planning for the next season, adding that only a handful of players might be retained.

"I don't think there's confusion in shot selection — if anything, there aren't enough shots being played. The batters are taking more time than they should. The change in personnel was needed, and what we're seeing now is more of a trial run for next season. I don't think CSK can carry forward most of their current squad — at best, seven or eight players might be retained," he added.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel starred in their commanding win over CSK during their IPL clash on Friday in Chennai. With this loss, CSK’s poor run continued — they have now won only two matches and lost seven out of nine games played this season.

Following the win, SRH climbed to the eighth position on the points table, with three victories and six defeats totaling six points. CSK, on the other hand, sits at the bottom with just four points.

Next up, CSK will face Punjab Kings on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.