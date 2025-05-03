Punjab Kings peaking at the right time?

Punjab Kings are looking for a steady improvement towards the business end of the Indian Premier League while making the most of the depth in its available roster, assistant coach Brad Haddin said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings hold fourth spot on the points table. Photograph: BCCI

The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently placed fourth in the points table and is gunning for a top-four finish to make the IPL play-offs, having recorded six wins in 10 matches with the total of 13 points in kitty and a net run rate of 0.199.

Punjab Kings have won three out of their last five matches, while one was washed out, and they lost the other by seven wickets to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

PBKS will take on the sixth-placed Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, on Sunday.

"For us, it's all about excitement. This is the time of the tournament when you want to be playing your best cricket and if you look at our recent performances, we've been getting better with each game," the former Australian wicketkeeper-batter said in a release.

Our young guys are really starting to step up and that's been the most pleasing aspect so far. Of course, our senior players thrive in these high-pressure moments and will be key to winning games, but it's the emerging talent that's giving us real depth.

"We were really clinical with the bat in the last game (against Chennai Super Kings). What we're aiming for is steady improvement, especially as we approach the final stages of the tournament," he added.

Haddin said PBKS bowlers have shown remarkable execution of their plans given that the Impact Player rule tilts the game in favour of batters.

"Last year we saw some steep totals, and although that's still the case at times, I think the bowlers deserve a lot of credit. They've done their homework, especially with the Impact Player rule, and it's showing in their execution throughout the tournament," he said.