IPL 2022: PHOTOS, CSK vs RCB

IMAGE: Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa played knocks of 94 and 88 respectively. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings posted 216 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hit eight sixes and five boundaries in his unbeaten 95 off 46. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Invited to bat, Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) shared 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season, to take CSK to a mammoth total.

IMAGE: Anuj Rawat takes a stunning catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.

Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 216 for 4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/35).

IMAGE: Screen grab of RCB players chanting the team song in high spirits .