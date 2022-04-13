CSK Discovers Its Old Magic

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa's brilliant knocks were backed by courageous bowling as Chennai Super Kings notched up its first points in IPL 2022 with a win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy stadium on Tuesday night.

Please click on the images for a look at the game highlights.

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana was the bowling star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while Skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets to dismantle the RCB chase.

With 217 to get, RCB lost three wickets in the first powerplay. Spinner Theekshana struck twice in his opening spell to send back RCB Openers Faf Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was removed by left-arm pace bowler Mukesh Choudhary for 1 in the 5th over. Mukesh bowled a short length ball which Kohli mistimed and the ball traveled straight to Shivam Dube at deep square leg. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Jadeja piled more misery on RCB when he bowled Glenn Maxwell. The CSK captain bowled a good length ball which Maxi miscued, the ball swerved inside to castle the stumps. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: As long as Dinesh Karthik was at the crease, the RCB dugout could hope that their finisher would take the team to victory.

DK's dismissal for a 14-ball 34 doused that optimism.

When Jadeja took the catch near the boundary, taking care not to cross over the ropes, it was the first time DK has been dismissed this IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: RCB debutant Suyash S Prabhudessai smartly ran out Moeen Ali early in the CSK innings and later joined Shahbaz Ahmed to smartly anchor the innings on the back of a crucial partnership.

Theekshana ended their 60-run partnership, bowling Suyash in the 13th over and Shahbaz in his next over. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Even though the RCB top order caved in, Faf du Plessis's team came within 23 runs of CSK's mammoth score and credit for that must accrue to Messrs Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik. As Faf noted in his post game interview, that feat was something to take heart from. Photograph: BCCI/IPL