Rediff.com  » Cricket » Which IPL team is Steve Smith joining?

Which IPL team is Steve Smith joining?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 27, 2023 16:35 IST
Steve Smith

IMAGE: Smith went unsold in the 2022 IPL auction, and his last appearance in the tournament was for the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith is all set to make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023 season.

Smith took to social media on Monday to announce he would be making a return to the IPL and joining an ‘exciting and passionate’ team. He did not name his team and kept his fans guessing.

 

‘Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India,’ he said in a video message.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Steve Smith/Twitter

Smith had gone unsold in the 2022 auction and later opted had pulled out from registering his name for the mini-auction for the 16th season of the IPL.

Smith was last seen in the IPL as a part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the 2021 season. He has played for as many as six IPL franchises.

Fans of Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't keep calm but speculation is rife that Smith is going to head to India to make his commentary debut in the IPL.

REDIFF CRICKET
