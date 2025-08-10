Kohli, Rohit to retire from ODIs after Australia tour?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to retire from ODIs after the tour of Australia in October. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international career is likely come to an end with the ODI series in Australia likely to be the final series for India for the two senior players, said a report on Sunday.



Kohli and Rohit announced surprise retirements from Test cricket earlier this year. Having quit T20 Internationals last year after India's T20 World Cup triumph, they now only feature in One-Day Internationals for the country. They will next be seen in action during India's tour of Australia in October, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is.



However, it seems that the duo could announce their international retirement later this year but quitting ODIs as well.



A Dainik Jagran report, citing BCCI sources, states that if Kohli and Rohit wish to extend their ODI careers beyond the Australia series, they must participate in the Vijay Hazare One-Day tournament for their state teams in December.



'It is likely because of this condition they might announce their international retirement before the tour of Australia,' the report added.



Sources further informed Dainik Jagran that several young players are vying for spots in the Indian ODI team, and the management and selectors are leaning towards them with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup in focus.



'Kohli and Rohit do not fit in our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup,' the team management sources told the newspaper.



Rohit had earlier this year captained India to the ICC Champions Trophy title, with Kohli one of the key players in the 50-overs set up.

Kohli is regarded as one of the greats in 50-overs history with a massive tally of 14181 runs in 302 games -- the third highest tally by a batter in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. He has scored a world record 51 centuries in One-Day Internationals.

Rohit, who captained India to the Champions Trophy earlier this year and to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, is also rated as one of the world's top batters in 50 overs cricket, having made 11168 runs in 273 ODIs, with 32 centuries.