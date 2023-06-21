News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Where In The World Is Shubman Gill?

Where In The World Is Shubman Gill?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 21, 2023 17:58 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Before the India tour of West Indies, Shubman Gill is basking in the beauty of the European sun.

 

Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy PSG/Twitter

Taking a break from cricket, Gill embarked on a holiday and treated himself to the wonders of Paris. His Parisian adventure included a visit to Parc des Princes, the home stadium of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Gill shared a picture on social media, where he could be seen proudly holding a number 7 shirt, as PSG acknowledged his presence by posting the picture on its official Twitter account.

PSG

Embracing the essence of Parisian life, Gill indulged in a French breakfast and captured the moment with the caption 'C’est la vie' (That's Life).

Not stopping at Paris, Gill's wanderlust took him to Ibiza, Spain. Sporting a casual shirt and adorning a pearl necklace with crosses sent his fans into a frenzy.

