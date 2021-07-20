PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

July 20, 2021 19:34 IST

Images from the second One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Minod Bhanuka during the second ODI, in Colombo, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged three wickets each as India restricted Sri Lanka to 275 for 9 in the second One-Day International, in Colombo, on Tuesday.

It was somewhat like the series opener, which India won by seven wickets, as most of the Sri Lankan batsmen self-destructed after getting off to good starts after the hosts chose to bat first.

Avishka Fernando (50 off 71) and Charith Asalanka (65 off 68) hit fine half-centuries, but the rest of the batsmen weren’t disciplined enough to help the team to an imposing total.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is congratulated by skipper Shkhar Dhawan after taking the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Chamika Karunaratne (44 not out off 33 balls) produced another timely cameo to take the team past 270.

Chahal (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers while pacers Deepak Chahar (2/53) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) too got wickets primarily due to profligacy of the Sri Lanka batsmen.

Openers Fernando (50 off 71) and Minod Bhanuka (36 off 42) did well to guide Sri Lanka to 59 for loss in the first 10 overs before the momentum shifted India's way drastically after Chahal removed Minod and Bhanuka Rajapaksa off successive deliveries in the 14th over.

In Minod's case, it was a soft dismissal as the well-set southpaw charged down the wicket and flicked an eventual full toss straight to Manish Pandey at mid-wicket.

IMAGE: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts after dismissing Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

The next one from Chahal was a beauty, which held its line to take a faint outside edge of Rajapaksa's bat and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan did well to take the offering.

Sri Lanka, who rank among the worst-performing teams in the middle overs, struggled again in the crucial stage of the game. They took 97 balls to find their next boundary after getting one in the eighth over.

From 77 for no loss in the 14th over, Sri Lanka slipped to 134 for four in the 28th.

Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka tried to resurrect the innings but their 38-run stand ended with the captain falling to a flatter delivery from Chahal.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Chahar took his second wicket with a perfect knuckle ball that crashed through Wanindu Hasaranga's defences.

Asalanka played some bold strokes alongside Karunaratne to give the innings some impetus towards the end.

He scored his maiden fifty with a lofted boundary over extra-cover off Kuldeep Yadav before sweeping the left-arm wrist spinner for another four in the same over.

The pitch aided India's spinners like in the first game.

Bhuvneshar kept things tight but bowled slower than his usual pace.

Considering the form India's young batsmen displayed in the series opener, it should be another comfortable run chase for the visitors.