When Sachin, Rajinikant, Harbhajan got together...

March 12, 2019 16:03 IST

For India's spin great Harbhajan Singh, it was a fan boy moment as he caught up with his heroes -- cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Tamil film superstar Rajinikant Akash during Akash Ambani's wedding in Mumbai last weekend.

Harbhajan, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL-12 starting later this month, posted a picture of the trio on Twitter along with a few lines in Tamil.

"வாழ்க்கையின் தொடக்கம் எப்படி வேண்டுமானாலும் இருக்கலாம் இரெண்டு ஸ்டம்புகளுக்கு நடுவில் இருக்கலாம் அல்லது ஒரு பேருந்தின் இரண்டு படிக்கட்டுகளுக்கு நடுவிலும் இருக்கலாம் எங்க தொடங்குறோம்ன்றதுல இல்ல மாஸு, எப்படி சாதிக்கிறோம்ங்கிறது தான் மாஸ் @sachin_rt @rajinikanth #thalaiva #thalaivar," (The beginning of one’s life can be anywhere, It can be between two stumps Or it can even be between two steps of a bus. It’s not important where we begin, Mass. What is important is how we achieve, Mass), " he tweeted.

Some of the biggest personalities from the world of sports, movies and politics graced the high-profile wedding of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son Akash, who tied the knot with Shloka Mehta.